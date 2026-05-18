Artist Talk: Truthful Search with Charles Thomas O'Neil

A conversation on what painting reveals when you refuse to look away.

Join us for an artist talk with Berkshires-based painter Charles Thomas O'Neil, in conversation around his solo exhibition Truthful Search — a full-space takeover at (Creative Legion).

In this body of work, O'Neil explores accumulation and erasure, tension and restraint. Through layered mark-making and deliberate subtraction, his paintings reveal the evidence of process: gestures reconsidered, surfaces revised, forms that emerge through persistence and doubt.

For the first time, the exhibition expands beyond (Creative Legion)'s 400 sq ft gallery to inhabit the entire building — inviting you to encounter the work in shared rooms, gathering spaces, and moments of pause throughout the day.

Free and open to the public. RSVP required.