ARTIST TALK | Ransome in Conversation with REMEMBER WHEN Artists

Ransome, juror of this year’s national exhibit REMEMBER WHEN, will participate in a conversation with invited artists about their respective artistic practices at the Wallkill River Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 18, starting at 4:00 PM

ABOUT the Juror:

A graduate from Pratt Institute, Ransome served as a tenured professor in the School of Visual Performing Arts at Syracuse University before retiring to pursue his dreams of being a studio artist. Nationally exhibited and collected by museums and private foundations, Ransome received an MFA in Studio Arts from Lesley University and currently resides in the Hudson Valley.

Image: Ransome, Who Should Own Black Art, acrylic and collage on canvas, 48 x 60 in., 2025