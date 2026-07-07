ARTIST TALK | Ransome in Conversation with REMEMBER WHEN Artists
ARTIST TALK | Ransome in Conversation with REMEMBER WHEN Artists
Ransome, juror of this year’s national exhibit REMEMBER WHEN, will participate in a conversation with invited artists about their respective artistic practices at the Wallkill River Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 18, starting at 4:00 PM
ABOUT the Juror:
A graduate from Pratt Institute, Ransome served as a tenured professor in the School of Visual Performing Arts at Syracuse University before retiring to pursue his dreams of being a studio artist. Nationally exhibited and collected by museums and private foundations, Ransome received an MFA in Studio Arts from Lesley University and currently resides in the Hudson Valley.
Image: Ransome, Who Should Own Black Art, acrylic and collage on canvas, 48 x 60 in., 2025
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
845-457-2787
info@wallkill.art
Artist Group Info
Ransome
crosscontemporaryprojects@gmail.com
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
232 Ward StMontgomery, New York 12549
845-457-2787
info@wallkill.art