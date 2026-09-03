Art Practice and Conversation

6 Tuesdays, 6:30 - 9 pm

November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, (Snow Make-Up 12/15)

Ages 16+

Maintaining an art practice takes just that: practice! This weekly self-guided class offers a space, structure, and a diverse range of materials for artists to experiment and expand their body of work. Participants will guide the conversation and direction of the class--creating a local community for artists to work, engage in critical dialogue, and grow together with their peers.

Each class will begin with the presentation and examination of a contemporary art piece, followed by independent studio time, and conclude with a facilitated feedback session. All levels and disciplines are welcome!

Materials available.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art