Art Omi | hannah baer: Time Travel Birthday
Art Omi | hannah baer: Time Travel Birthday
In an interactive performance organized by hannah baer, audience and performers will cast a web that extends forward and backward in time to celebrate together, marking time, and reflecting on wishes for our lives in this moment in history.
hannah baer is a writer and therapist based in New York. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Artforum, and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She is the author of the memoir trans girl suicide museum.
Free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated—walk-ins always welcome.
Art Omi
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
Artist Group Info
hannah baer
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org