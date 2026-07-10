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Art Omi | hannah baer: Time Travel Birthday

Art Omi | hannah baer: Time Travel Birthday

In an interactive performance organized by hannah baer, audience and performers will cast a web that extends forward and backward in time to celebrate together, marking time, and reflecting on wishes for our lives in this moment in history.
hannah baer is a writer and therapist based in New York. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Artforum, and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She is the author of the memoir trans girl suicide museum.

Free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated—walk-ins always welcome.

Art Omi
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/

Artist Group Info

hannah baer
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22
Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/calendar/trick-or-treat-in-the-park