Art Omi | hannah baer: Time Travel Birthday

In an interactive performance organized by hannah baer, audience and performers will cast a web that extends forward and backward in time to celebrate together, marking time, and reflecting on wishes for our lives in this moment in history.

hannah baer is a writer and therapist based in New York. Her writing has appeared in The Guardian, Artforum, and the Los Angeles Review of Books. She is the author of the memoir trans girl suicide museum.

Free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated—walk-ins always welcome.