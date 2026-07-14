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Art Omi: Dance Showing | 20 Years of International Exchange

Art Omi: Dance Showing | 20 Years of International Exchange

In 2026, Art Omi proudly celebrates 20 years of Art Omi: Dance—two decades of transformative residencies, bold experiments, and collaborations that transcend borders. To mark this milestone, Art Omi is hitting pause on our annual dance residency and launching a one-time anniversary edition that reunites alumni who first met in residence.

Led by Art Omi: Dance Residency Program Director Christopher K. Morgan and Residency Program Manager jeremy de’jon guyton, Art Omi has invited three international collaborations to return to its Hudson Valley campus from July 23 to August 10, 2026, to create bold new short-form works that embody the connection, curiosity, and creative risk that define the residency. These works will be shown on-site throughout the Art Omi campus and off-site at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival (AUG 8).

Art Omi
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22
Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/calendar/trick-or-treat-in-the-park