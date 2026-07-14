Art Omi: Dance | 20 Years of International Exchange | Performance at Jacob’s Pillow

Jacob’s Pillow welcomes a special program from Art Omi titled 20 Years of International Exchange. Based in Ghent, New York, this international arts center is celebrating two decades of fearless experimentation, boundary-breaking collaboration, and a global community of dance artists.

To mark this milestone, Art Omi is hitting pause on their annual dance residency and launching a one-time anniversary edition that reunites alumni who first met in residence. Led by Art Omi: Dance program director Christopher K. Morgan and program manager jeremy de’jon guyton, Art Omi has invited four international collaborations to return to its Hudson Valley campus to create bold new short-form works that embody the connection, curiosity, and creative risk that define the residency.

The Art Omi: Dance residency is a gently facilitated process of experimentation and collaboration that welcomes professional dancers and choreographers of all dance genres. The result is a model of creative process and community building whose impact extends beyond the sphere of art making.