Art Omi: Artists Open Studios

Explore the studios of the 2026 cohort of Artists-in-Residence at Art Omi, intermingled with pop-up performances, site-specific installations, and other creative activations. Open Studios offers an intimate glimpse into the work of international artists from a range of disciplines and techniques—from painters to performance artists, sculptors to sound artists, you're invited to take a trip around the art world without ever leaving our Studio Barn!

Free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated—walk-ins always welcome!