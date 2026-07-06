Art Omi: Artists Open Studios
Art Omi: Artists Open Studios
Explore the studios of the 2026 cohort of Artists-in-Residence at Art Omi, intermingled with pop-up performances, site-specific installations, and other creative activations. Open Studios offers an intimate glimpse into the work of international artists from a range of disciplines and techniques—from painters to performance artists, sculptors to sound artists, you're invited to take a trip around the art world without ever leaving our Studio Barn!
Free and open to the public. RSVP appreciated—walk-ins always welcome!
Art Omi Studio Barn
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
chajonisaiah@gmail.com
Art Omi Studio Barn
1405 County Route 22Ghent, New York 12075
5189375265
media@artomi.org