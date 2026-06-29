Presented in partnership with the Saugerties Historical Society, Art in the Barn transforms the historic Dutch Barn Art and Heritage Gallery into an elegant, spacious pop-up gallery featuring the work of 46 local artists. Visitors will experience an inspiring collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, videography, ceramics, furniture, collage, digital and mixed media, printmaking, film, and cast glass highlighting the extraordinary range of artistic talent found throughout the Saugerties community.

Following the opening reception on Friday, July 10, the exhibition will be open to the public July 11 through July 26, Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.