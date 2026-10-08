Art After Hours | Member Mixer | Artist Talk with Tanya Marcuse

Art After Hours mixes art and entertainment every third Thursday of the month. Visit exhibitions, create art, and socialize with friends! Hyde Members and a guest and the general public are invited to join us for our Member Mixer on Oct 15 from 5 to 8 pm. Mingle with your fellow members, view the special exhibitions, and munch on light refreshments. Hyde members can also enjoy a 20% discount on Museum shop items!

In conjunction with her solo exhibition Book of Miracles at The Hyde, Tanya Marcuse discusses her epic three-part photographic project inspired by the sixteenth-century Augsburg Book of Miracles, an illustrated manuscript documenting extraordinary natural phenomena, celestial events, and signs and wonders. Begun during the lockdown of 2020, the project explores sublime catastrophe through Marcuse’s distinctive methods of constructing photographic tableaux, drawing on traditions of European painting while engaging the material world directly. She will speak about her elaborate processes in the outdoor studio and the field, the development of the project, and the ways her work engages with an imperiled natural world and the environmental crisis of our present moment.

Thank you to our beverage partner Northway Brewing.