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Ars Choralis Presents "Mozart at Maverick"

Ars Choralis Presents "Mozart at Maverick"

Mozart at Maverick – continues Ars Choralis's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Presented on June 20 and 21, 2026, at Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY, the program features the Requiem by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), alongside Edson Hymns and Fuguing Tunes, orchestrated by Henry Cowell and An Anthem for Thanksgiving by William Billings.

Maverick Concert Hall
$10-$35
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Ars Choralis
arschoralis@arschoralis.org
www.arschoralis.org

Artist Group Info

barbara.schamest@arschoralis.org
Maverick Concert Hall
120 Maverick Road
Woodstock, New York 12498
https://arschoralis.org/