Ars Choralis Presents "Mozart at Maverick"

Mozart at Maverick – continues Ars Choralis's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Presented on June 20 and 21, 2026, at Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY, the program features the Requiem by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91), alongside Edson Hymns and Fuguing Tunes, orchestrated by Henry Cowell and An Anthem for Thanksgiving by William Billings.