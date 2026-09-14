Archtober Newburgh is an annual, month long, all-free celebration of one of the Hudson Valley's most remarkable built environments, and the people keeping it alive.

As the second-largest historic district in New York State, the birthplace of the historic preservation movement, and the home of the first publicly owned historic site in the United States, George Washington's Headquarters, Newburgh is the ideal place to celebrate architectural heritage, connect people to resources, champion local initiatives, and imagine what's next for the city. Each October, Archtober Newburgh does exactly that with 50+ free events, including walks, talks, tours, workshops, and gatherings for both locals and visitors.