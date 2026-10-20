Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present contemporary folk singer-songwriters Antje Duvekot and Hayley Reardon. German-born, American-raised Antje Duvekot writes songs praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism and street-smart romanticism. She has won the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Kerrville Folk Festival's Best New Folk Award and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act. Folk-pop singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon has played nearly 300 shows across Europe and shared the stage with Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell, Anaïs Mitchell, Dar Williams and Ed Sheeran. All ages. Show 7:30 PM, doors 6:45 PM.