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Annual Benefit Gala and Silent Auction

Annual Benefit Gala and Silent Auction

Join us for our much anticipated summer gathering as we come together at The Pub, Hilltown Commons adjacent to the Huyck Preserve to enjoy good food, drink, music, and scenery with fellow friends of the Preserve. Tickets are required.

Hilltown Commons
$80
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/
Hilltown Commons
63 Huyck Road
Rensselaerville, New York 12147
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/benefit.html