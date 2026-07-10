Annual Benefit Gala and Silent Auction
Annual Benefit Gala and Silent Auction
Join us for our much anticipated summer gathering as we come together at The Pub, Hilltown Commons adjacent to the Huyck Preserve to enjoy good food, drink, music, and scenery with fellow friends of the Preserve. Tickets are required.
Hilltown Commons
$80
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
Hilltown Commons
63 Huyck RoadRensselaerville, New York 12147
info@huyckpreserve.org