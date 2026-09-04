Anna by the Window - Movie by New Paltz Filmmakers

Q&A to follow with writer, producer, directors Myles Flusser & James Highland IV. Proceeded by short film from Victoria Vincent. Anna by the Window follows an aimless teenager, played by Ryan Hyland, over the course of 24 hours as he skips his girlfriend’s graduation party, avoids his father’s demanding calls and puts off reuniting with his estranged, AI tech startup brother to instead roam the streets of NYC, more running away from some indescribable sinking feeling than towards anything tangible. Anna By the Window is a youthful meditation on humanity's reeling for connection in the AI age.