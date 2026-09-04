Anna by the Window - Movie by New Paltz Filmmakers

A screening series of New Paltz movie, ANNA BY THE WINDOW! At the Denizen, every Sunday 5pm. Each screening will be paired with unique post-show events:

9/6 - WHAT NOW? - A moderated discussion regarding the growing opposition to Silicon Valley’s capture of our attention and social infrastructure.

9/13 - AI DIRECTOR DETECTOR Q&A - Distinguish the director’s responses from their AI replicas and win prizes!

9/20 - MAKING NO BUDGET MOVIES - A panel with SUNY NP’S Hawk Studios on micro-budget filmmaking.

9/27 - MOVIE TRIVIA - Compete in trivia based on movie's that inspired Anna and win prizes!