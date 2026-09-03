Animation Fundamentals II

6 Mondays, 6 - 8:30 pm

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, December 7th (Snow Make-Up December 14th)

16 +

Price: $475

Limit 6

Master the fourth dimension: TIME.

Learn the fundamentals of animation and join a community of creatives exploring the possibilities of time-based art. Taught by independent animator John Quinn, whose shorts have screened both locally and internationally, this course introduces the 12 Principles of Animation—core techniques used by both hobbyists and industry professionals, experimental and traditional artists alike. A seasoned instructor and a peer group viewing your work will help you understand these principles more quickly during this 6-week class.

Using paper and pencil (or marker, colored pencil, oil pastel, you name it), each week we’ll practice select animation principles, build on the previous weeks’ principles, and heavily emphasize your creative voice in the process. At the end of the 6-weeks you’ll have a portfolio demonstrating awareness of the 12 Principles of Animation and at least one piece of animation of your own design.

All materials and equipment provided

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Full Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art