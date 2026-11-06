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“An Irish Christmas” with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley

“An Irish Christmas” with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley come together for “An Irish Christmas,” a festive celebration bringing three of Irish music’s most beloved performers to the stage in a program woven through with song and story — from cherished carols and traditional tunes and airs to newly composed songs for the season. Doyle is the guitarist who made his name with the Irish super-group Solas and a sought-after accompanist; Ryan is a singer, songwriter and educator; McAuley is a melodeon player whose 2024 holiday album with Doyle, “This Christmas Time,” is the heart of the program. Presented with Twilight Music.

Next Stage Arts
$26 advance / $30 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts Project
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
https://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/