“An Irish Christmas” with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley come together for “An Irish Christmas,” a festive celebration bringing three of Irish music’s most beloved performers to the stage in a program woven through with song and story — from cherished carols and traditional tunes and airs to newly composed songs for the season. Doyle is the guitarist who made his name with the Irish super-group Solas and a sought-after accompanist; Ryan is a singer, songwriter and educator; McAuley is a melodeon player whose 2024 holiday album with Doyle, “This Christmas Time,” is the heart of the program. Presented with Twilight Music.