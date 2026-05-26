An Injustice at Greenbush Cantonment
An Injustice at Greenbush Cantonment
The illegal court martial and execution of a soldier in the War of 1812
join us for a compelling historical program examining the wrongful court martial and execution of a soldier at the Greenbush Cantonment during the War of 1812.
This presentation sheds light on a long-overlooked injustice and the research that brings this story to the forefront
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
$10 donation at the door
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the New Lebanon Railroad Station, Inc.
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bobbie Reno-East Greenbush town historian
greenthumb@bcn.net
New Lebanon Town Hall, New Lebanon NY
14755 Rt. 22NNew Lebanon, New York 12125
4138412684
greenthumb@bcn.net