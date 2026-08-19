An immigrant's manifesto: Suketu Mehta (NYS Writers Institute)

Conversation with Suketu Mehta, the author of This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's Manifesto (2019), a compelling argument for why the United States would benefit from accepting more immigrants.

Salman Rushdie said, “Written ‘in sorrow and anger,’ this is a brilliant and urgently necessary book, eloquently making the case against bigotry and for all of us migrants― what we are not, who we are, and why we deserve to be welcomed, not feared.”

Mehta was a Pulitzer finalist for his 2004 book, Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found, an insider’s guide to a vast metropolis. An active journalist, NYU journalism professor, and long-time New Yorker, Mehta writes frequently about New York City, its immigrants, and the rise of Zohran Mamdani.

Two events on Thursday, September 17

--- 4:30 p.m. - University at Albany

Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public. No registration

A second conversation will take place at

7:30 p.m. Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College

140 New Scotland Ave., Albany NY 12208

For the Russell Sage event, registration is encouraged. See website for details.

