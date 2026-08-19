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An immigrant's manifesto: Suketu Mehta (NYS Writers Institute)

An immigrant's manifesto: Suketu Mehta (NYS Writers Institute)

Conversation with Suketu Mehta, the author of This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's Manifesto (2019), a compelling argument for why the United States would benefit from accepting more immigrants.

Salman Rushdie said, “Written ‘in sorrow and anger,’ this is a brilliant and urgently necessary book, eloquently making the case against bigotry and for all of us migrants― what we are not, who we are, and why we deserve to be welcomed, not feared.”

Mehta was a Pulitzer finalist for his 2004 book, Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found, an insider’s guide to a vast metropolis. An active journalist, NYU journalism professor, and long-time New Yorker, Mehta writes frequently about New York City, its immigrants, and the rise of Zohran Mamdani.

Two events on Thursday, September 17
--- 4:30 p.m. - University at Albany
Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center
1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222
Free and open to the public. No registration

A second conversation will take place at
7:30 p.m. Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College
140 New Scotland Ave., Albany NY 12208
For the Russell Sage event, registration is encouraged. See website for details.

University at Albany
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Writers Institute
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/
University at Albany
1400 Washington Avenue
Albany, New York 12222
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/