An Evening with David Sedaris

With sardonic wit and incisive social observation, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the bestselling author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, Calypso, The Best of Me and Happy-Go-Lucky, among others. His books have sold more than 16 million copies worldwide and been translated into 32 languages.

Sedaris is also the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, illustrated by Ian Falconer, and editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories. His diaries, including Theft By Finding and A Carnival of Snackery, were both New York Times bestsellers. His writing regularly appears in The New Yorker and has twice been included in The Best American Essays.

A frequent performer on radio and stage, Sedaris has received multiple Grammy nominations for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His recordings include David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure and David Sedaris Live at Carnegie Hall, and since 2011 he has been heard annually on BBC Radio 4’s Meet David Sedaris. He is also a regular contributor to CBS Sunday Morning and the subject of a MasterClass on storytelling and humor.

Sedaris has received numerous honors, including the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, and the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, to which he was elected in 2019. Praised for his sharp satire and keen eye for the absurdities of everyday life, Sedaris continues to delight audiences with stories that are at once hilarious, insightful and deeply human.