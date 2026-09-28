An Apple A Day: The Apples of the Hudson Valley

An Apple a Day? Not only does it keep the doctor away, but it also holds keys to the diversity of our humanity. Join Kevin Clark from Rose Hill Farm as he discusses the importance and uniqueness of the apple, the genetic diversity which apples hold, as well as the importance of preserving that diversity. You will learn how apples have traveled around the world and the importance of apples in the Hudson Valley. Each variety of apple has a story, rich in humanity and culture. A collection of over 100 types of apples will also be on display during the lecture.