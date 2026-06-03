Every Wednesday in July; Choose from 11 am or 5:30 pm sessions

A Berkshire History Course

This summer when America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, join us for this historical and civic education program to learn how the Berkshires played a pivotal role in the founding of our nation.

American Stories: Rebels and Revolutionaries of the Berkshires examines the history of the American Revolution and its reverberating echoes in the region, nation, and world by highlighting the fascinating but complicated biographies of Berkshire County residents who impacted American history and culture from the late eighteenth century onward.

Sign up for the entire series of five classes held at the Norman Rockwell Museum. Each class will begin in the galleries of Norman Rockwell Museum’s American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell with a discussion of a work on view that connects to the theme of that day’s class.

Course Instructor: Justin F. Jackson is a lecturer and visiting scholar at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst



Classes and lectures include:

1) “Declarations of Independence”: Theodore Sedgwick, the Sheffield Resolves, and the Rise of Protest in the Berkshires

2) “Our America”: Daniel Nimham, the Stockbridge Mohicans, and the Revolution’s “Missing Indians”

3) “I Am, Amen”: Black Freedom Struggles in the Berkshires, from Agrippa Hull and Elizabeth Freeman to Samuel Harrison and W.E.B. Du Bois

4) “Do Unto Others”: Rev. Thomas Allen, Shays’s Rebellion, and a Sovereign People’s Constitutions in Massachusetts and America

5) “The Real Thing”: Herman Melville, the Magic of Memory, and Representing the American Dream

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/american-stories-rebels-and-revolutionaries-of-the-berkshires/