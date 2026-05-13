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American Stories Gala

American Stories Gala

Join us for our American Stories Gala—an evening marking 250 years of American stories and honoring the extraordinary 40-year leadership of Laurie Norton Moffatt.

A landmark exhibition. A remarkable legacy. A future filled with possibility.

Be among the first to see American Stories: From Revolution to Rockwell, a Museum-Wide exhibition marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, exploring our shared history through the powerful lens of illustration art.

An evening of art, inspiration, and gratitude to celebrate 250 years of America’s visual stories–and the leader who helped ensure these images will endure.

To learn more about the Gala, go to https://www.nrm.org/summer-2026-gala/

Norman Rockwell Museum
Tickets starting at $125
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
https://www.nrm.org

Artist Group Info

normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183
Stockbridge, Massachusetts