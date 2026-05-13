Join us for our American Stories Gala—an evening marking 250 years of American stories and honoring the extraordinary 40-year leadership of Laurie Norton Moffatt.

A landmark exhibition. A remarkable legacy. A future filled with possibility.

Be among the first to see American Stories: From Revolution to Rockwell, a Museum-Wide exhibition marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, exploring our shared history through the powerful lens of illustration art.

An evening of art, inspiration, and gratitude to celebrate 250 years of America’s visual stories–and the leader who helped ensure these images will endure.

To learn more about the Gala, go to https://www.nrm.org/summer-2026-gala/

