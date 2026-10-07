American Stories Curator Talks

Spend a morning with our curators exploring Norman Rockwell Museum’s expansive and thought-provoking exhibition commemorating 250 years of America. Each session will focus on a theme drawn from the exhibition. This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

Black Excellence and Everyday Life: Russell Lord, Chief of Curatorial Affairs will discuss how Black artists – -including contemporary illustrator Kadir Nelson, history painter Charles Lilly, and legendary American photographer James Van Der Zee, represent the dignity, struggles and pride of Black Americans. Lord will also look closely at the work of Robert Carter, Bryan Collier and Melvin Edwards who used their art to educate and speak out for political change and social justice.

Limited space: reservations recommended.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/american-stories-curator-talk-black-excellence-and-everyday-life/