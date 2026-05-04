American Red Cross Blood Drive

The Greenwich Free Library is proud to sponsor a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

An estimated 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, but less than 10 percent actually donate each year. If you are healthy and eligible, please come out to donate.

Most donations take about an hour, so book your appointment, roll up your sleeve, and become a part of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross. If you don't know if you're eligible, show up to find out. And if you can't donate blood, we would love to have you as a volunteer at our drive.

As an extra thank you for giving blood, all presenting donors will receive a $15 e-gift card by email to the merchant of their choice and be entered to win a $7.5k prize.