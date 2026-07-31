AMC 10A and AMC 12A

The AMC 10 is a 25-question, 75-minute multiple-choice competition designed for students in grades 10 and below (maximum age of under 17.5 years on the day of the competition). The content covers mathematics typically taught in grades 9 and 10, including elementary algebra, basic geometry (such as the Pythagorean Theorem), area and volume formulas, elementary number theory, and elementary probability. Advanced topics like trigonometry, advanced algebra, and advanced geometry are excluded.