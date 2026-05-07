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Albany Voices of Pride Presents- Pride Across America Concert

Albany Voices of Pride Presents- Pride Across America Concert

AVOP's 31st Season, Many Songs, Many Voices, comes to an end with our return to the Massry Center for the Arts with our performance of Pride Across America. This concert lifts up all the voices that make up the fabric of America and those that are typically silenced and forgotten. It is a concert of anthems; anthems of where we have been, where we are, and where we are going. This concert will remind us there is still much to have PRIDE in and that together we can make our community more equitable, accessible and inclusive for all.

Massry Center for the Arts
2-25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albany Voices of Pride
albanyvoicesofpride@gmail.com
https://albanyvoicesofpride.org
Massry Center for the Arts
1002 Madison Ave
Albany, New York 12208