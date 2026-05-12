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Albany NAACP Freedom Fund Luncheon

Albany NAACP Freedom Fund Luncheon

Join us for our annual Freedom Fund Luncheon as we celebrate 90 years of impact and reflect on 250 years of American history through this year’s theme, Legacy, Leadership & the Path Forward. Inspired by the spirit of “Still I Rise,” this signature event honors the resilience, courage, and contributions of Black leaders—past, present, and future—while recommitting to a path rooted in justice, equity, and collective progress. Featuring guest speaker Sheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, the luncheon will also highlight community recognition and scholarship awards in a powerful celebration of legacy and forward movement.

Duo at the Dunes
$100
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albany NAACP
518-275-0673
albanynaacp1@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/albanynynaacp/?ref=page_internal
Duo at the Dunes
257 Washington Ave Ext
Albany, New York 12205