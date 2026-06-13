Albany/Capital Region Alzheimer’s Community Conference

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York will host a free community conference on Tuesday, June 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Desmond Hotel, 660 Albany Shaker Rd., Albany. Local experts will present sessions on Alzheimer’s research, caregiving strategies, Medicaid updates, and legal planning. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required; call 518-675-7201 for more information or register by telephone. Online registration is available at

http://bit.ly/AlbanyConf26