Adult Class: Figure Drawing
Adult Class: Figure Drawing
Join other creatives to practice your figure drawing from a live semi-clothed model. While an instructor will be available for suggestions, no formal instruction will be provided. Limited materials will be available by donation and participants are encouraged to bring their own materials.
The Hyde Collection
$35 / $25 members
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
Artist Group Info
allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org