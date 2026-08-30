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'Abstract Collaging’ Workshop with ransome

'Abstract Collaging’ Workshop with ransome

This one-day workshop will focus on making abstract collages. Come prepared to take an artistic journey in building abstract picture-making skills and developing senses of composition, color, line, space, shape, texture, and value. Working with recycled, purchased, and hand-designed patterned papers, students will build on their unique artistic aesthetics. This workshop will focus on creative thinking and will help students approach collage-making with the eyes of an artmaker, rather than simply emphasizing technique. The goal is to strengthen students’ confidence in abstract artmaking.

Throughout this workshop there will be group and individual critiques as well as demos.

For more information on this class, check out our website for updates.

Jane St. Art Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

ransome
https://www.ransomeart.com/
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite A
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com