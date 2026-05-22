"A Turning of the Tide" An Immersive Experience

Join us for this immersive, site-specific original play on the eve of the Battle of Saratoga!

Audiences will step into the Capital Region on the eve of the Battle of Saratoga. The audience will encounter the American Revolution as it unfolds from multiple, often unheard perspectives. Women navigating their role in the war. Immigrants and Black Americans confront a fragile promise of freedom. Hessian mercenaries, far from home, find their way through the wilderness. Shakers preach a radical gospel of pacifism. And British soldiers face the realities of war. In this production, the audience does not simply observe the past; they walk through it, experiencing the human cost, moral complexity, and emotional urgency of the moments that shaped the nation.

This program is sponsored in part by Albany County’s AMREV 250th commission. Presented with Siena University and NorthEast Theatre Ensemble.

June 5th @ 7pm

June 6th @ 7pm

June 7th @ 2pm