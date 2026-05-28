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A Night of Improv with Pulp City Comedy!

A Night of Improv with Pulp City Comedy!

Pulp City Comedy, the Capital Region’s favorite improv group, continues to hit the stage for completely unscripted, high-energy comedy! Mark your calendars for this summer’s hottest improv group!

Charles R. Wood Theater
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pulp City Comedy
5404097002
pulpcitycomedy@gmail.com
www.pulpcitycomedy.com
Charles R. Wood Theater
207 Glen Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
518-480-4878
boxoffice@woodtheater.org
https://woodtheater.org/