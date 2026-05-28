A Night of Improv with Pulp City Comedy!
A Night of Improv with Pulp City Comedy!
Pulp City Comedy, the Capital Region’s favorite improv group, continues to hit the stage for completely unscripted, high-energy comedy! Mark your calendars for this summer’s hottest improv group!
Charles R. Wood Theater
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pulp City Comedy
5404097002
pulpcitycomedy@gmail.com
Charles R. Wood Theater
207 Glen StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
518-480-4878
boxoffice@woodtheater.org