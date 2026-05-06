A Night of Comedy with Pulp City Improv!
A Night of Comedy with Pulp City Improv!
Don’t miss your chance to experience the rising stars of North Country comedy—live and unleashed. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a total newbie, you’ll leave with sore cheeks from laughing and maybe a few unexpected insights from the beautiful chaos that is improv.
Charles R. Wood Theater
$15
08:07 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pulp City Comedy
5404097002
pulpcitycomedy@gmail.com
Charles R. Wood Theater
207 Glen StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
518-480-4878
boxoffice@woodtheater.org