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A Night of Comedy with Pulp City Improv!

A Night of Comedy with Pulp City Improv!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the rising stars of North Country comedy—live and unleashed. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a total newbie, you’ll leave with sore cheeks from laughing and maybe a few unexpected insights from the beautiful chaos that is improv.

Charles R. Wood Theater
$15
08:07 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pulp City Comedy
5404097002
pulpcitycomedy@gmail.com
www.pulpcitycomedy.com
Charles R. Wood Theater
207 Glen Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
518-480-4878
boxoffice@woodtheater.org
https://woodtheater.org/