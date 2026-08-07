A Little Unwell is a circus variety show presented in partnership with the Brattleboro Retreat to raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health. In honor of World Mental Health Day, artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines will share performance pieces inspired by personal experiences with mental health challenges, underscoring art's powerful role in healing. The artists in this show use their vulnerability as a powerful tool to foster empathy and connection, humanizing the mental health struggles that touch all of us in some way. Through movement, storytelling, and courage, we hope this performance not only raises awareness and breaks down stigma but also reminds anyone silently struggling you are not alone. Co-created by New England Center for Circus Arts and NYC-based Fox Meadow Films, the show features artists from NYC and Brattleboro in a collaborative performance project. A similar show, inspired by acts Caytha Jentis and Smita Rajgopal created at a Nimble Arts Retreat, Fox Meadow Films produced on World Mental Health Day in 2025 at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, NY. Age 13+