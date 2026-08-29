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A Fairytale Cabaret

A Fairytale Cabaret

Join Theatre Guild of Simsbury for a magical night of your favorite storybook songs during A Fairytale Cabaret at Lost Acres Vineyard! Grab your drink of choice and settle into the vineyard’s stunning North Granby scenes at 7:30 p.m. when a delightfully talented cast will take you on a journey through classic animated hits, showtune favorites, and spellbinding melodies.

Grab your tickets today!
https://www.theatreguildsimsbury.org/tickets

Lost Acres Vineyard
$19.90
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre Guild of Simsbury
info@theatreguildsimsbury.org
https://www.theatreguildsimsbury.org/
Lost Acres Vineyard
80 Lost Acres Rd
North Granby, Connecticut 06060
(860) 324-9481
https://www.lostacresvineyard.com/