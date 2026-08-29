Join Theatre Guild of Simsbury for a magical night of your favorite storybook songs during A Fairytale Cabaret at Lost Acres Vineyard! Grab your drink of choice and settle into the vineyard’s stunning North Granby scenes at 7:30 p.m. when a delightfully talented cast will take you on a journey through classic animated hits, showtune favorites, and spellbinding melodies.

Grab your tickets today!

https://www.theatreguildsimsbury.org/tickets

