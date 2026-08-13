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A Christmas Story (An EHS Production)

A Christmas Story (An EHS Production)

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, brought to life for the holiday season by Eagle Hill School Drama students.

The Center at Eagle Hill
$10
07:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center at Eagle Hill
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.org
https://www.thecenterateaglehill.org/
The Center at Eagle Hill
242 Old Petersham Rd
Hardwick, Massachusetts 01037
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.school
https://www.thecenterateaglehill.org/