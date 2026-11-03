A Christmas Carol

The Poestenkill Light Reading Company brings its annual reading and performance of Dickens's beloved classic to the Sand Lake stage.

With the original 1843 text and illustrations from some of the best-known editions, the story of an old miser’s chance for redemption tells a tale of the laughter, joys and cares of its time - and offers a message of hope for us today. Join us for the sharing of a good book by a (proverbial) winter's fire.