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A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

The Poestenkill Light Reading Company brings its annual reading and performance of Dickens's beloved classic to the Sand Lake stage.

With the original 1843 text and illustrations from some of the best-known editions, the story of an old miser’s chance for redemption tells a tale of the laughter, joys and cares of its time - and offers a message of hope for us today. Join us for the sharing of a good book by a (proverbial) winter's fire.

Sand Lake Center for the Arts
$10 suggested donation
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Poestenkill Light Reading Company
(518) 428-2112

Artist Group Info

Michael Noble
mnoble1061@gmail.com
Sand Lake Center for the Arts
2880 NY-43
Averill Park, New York 12018
518-674-2007
slca.general@slca-ctp.org
https://www.slca-ctp.org/