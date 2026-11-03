A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
The Poestenkill Light Reading Company brings its annual reading and performance of Dickens's beloved classic to the Sand Lake stage.
With the original 1843 text and illustrations from some of the best-known editions, the story of an old miser’s chance for redemption tells a tale of the laughter, joys and cares of its time - and offers a message of hope for us today. Join us for the sharing of a good book by a (proverbial) winter's fire.
Sand Lake Center for the Arts
$10 suggested donation
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Poestenkill Light Reading Company
(518) 428-2112
Artist Group Info
Michael Noble
mnoble1061@gmail.com
Sand Lake Center for the Arts
2880 NY-43Averill Park, New York 12018
518-674-2007
slca.general@slca-ctp.org