9/11/26 8pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @ Electric Grinch, Schenectady - FREE 21+ Show
9/11/26 8pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @ Electric Grinch, Schenectady - FREE 21+ Show
Friday, September 11, 2026
Starting at 8:00 pm - Electric Grinch Presents:
TV Doctors (featuring: Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer)
voted "Jam Band of the Year 2024 & 2026" at The Eddie's Awards
Greetings patients! Hope y’all have had a wonderful Summer!
We’ll be operating at Electric Grinch on Friday, September 11, 2026, starting at 8:00 pm! This is a new venue for us, and we’re super psyched to play! Come hang out!
Instrumental JAM, Rock, Funk, Jazz
FREE (No Cover Charge) Ages 21+
electricgrinch.com
(518) 901-4006
Follow TV Doctors on all social media platforms.
Facebook: facebook.com/TVDoctorsBand
Bandcamp: tvdoctors.bandcamp.com
Instagram: instagram.com/tvdoctors
Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/t-v-doctors-band-758635bb
Twitter: https://x.com/TVDoctors_Band
Blue Sky: bsky.app/profile/tvdoctorsband.bsky.social
Thank you for your continued support of live music / venues.