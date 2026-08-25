9/11/26 8pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @ Electric Grinch, Schenectady - FREE 21+ Show

Friday, September 11, 2026

Starting at 8:00 pm - Electric Grinch Presents:

TV Doctors (featuring: Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer)

voted "Jam Band of the Year 2024 & 2026" at The Eddie's Awards

Greetings patients! Hope y’all have had a wonderful Summer!

We’ll be operating at Electric Grinch on Friday, September 11, 2026, starting at 8:00 pm! This is a new venue for us, and we’re super psyched to play! Come hang out!

Instrumental JAM, Rock, Funk, Jazz

FREE (No Cover Charge) Ages 21+

electricgrinch.com

(518) 901-4006

Follow TV Doctors on all social media platforms.

Facebook: facebook.com/TVDoctorsBand

Bandcamp: tvdoctors.bandcamp.com

Instagram: instagram.com/tvdoctors

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/t-v-doctors-band-758635bb

Twitter: https://x.com/TVDoctors_Band

Blue Sky: bsky.app/profile/tvdoctorsband.bsky.social

Thank you for your continued support of live music / venues.