On Saturday August 1, 2026 The DRAW, the arts education program of the Midtown Kingston Arts District (MKAD), hosts the 6th Annual DRAW-A-THON—a 12-hour drawing extravaganza for all ages. Inspired by the renowned 24-hour event started in 2008 by Antenna in New Orleans, visitors can come and go throughout the day, filling every surface in The DRAW’s studio with drawings. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just picking up a pencil, our teaching artists and Youth Workforce leaders create engaging drawing experiences for all ages, abilities, and skill levels.

This year’s DRAW-A-THON rides into town with a Rodeo theme! Saddle up for a day of wild creativity featuring a spin on our creativity wheel, cowboy-inspired drawing challenges, larger-than-life collaborative murals, unexpected drawing tools, and plenty of playful surprises. No pre-registration is needed, all materials are provided, and the first 100 visitors will receive a special emergency drawing kit. So grab your boots, bring your imagination, and join us for the most creative rodeo in town!