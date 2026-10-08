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5th Annual Pottery Holiday Show and Sale

5th Annual Pottery Holiday Show and Sale

You are invited to our Fifth Annual Holiday Pottery Show and Sale! Please come and speak to the twenty three potters who created the ceramics, both functional and artistic. So much fun! Just in time for Thanksgiving and beyond!

Warwick Valley Community Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Warwick Pottery Studii
8457816560
marilynsuccessful@gmail.com
htto:// warwickpotterystudio.com

Artist Group Info

Warwivk Zpottert
marilynsuccessful@gmail.com
http://warwickpotterystudio.com
Warwick Valley Community Center
11 Hamilton Ave
Warwick, New York 10990
8457816560
marilynsuccessful@gmail.com
Http://warwickpotterystudio.com