3rd Annual Cohoes Library Comic Con
3rd Annual Cohoes Library Comic Con
We will be hosting our 3rd annual Comic Con, on Saturday, July 11th from 11 am to 4 pm. We will have a cosplay contest, gaming, panels, artists, vendors, and special events. We will be announcing artists, vendors, and special guests periodically up until the event, so stay tuned for updates.
All the details released so far can be found on our website (and the discussion tab of this Facebook event): https://www.cohoespubliclibrary.org/clcc2026/
Cohoes Public Library
0
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cohoes Public Library
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org
Cohoes Public Library
10 Cayuga StCohoes, New York 12047
518-235-2570
director@cohoespubliclibrary.org