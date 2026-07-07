3rd Annual Cohoes Library Comic Con

We will be hosting our 3rd annual Comic Con, on Saturday, July 11th from 11 am to 4 pm. We will have a cosplay contest, gaming, panels, artists, vendors, and special events. We will be announcing artists, vendors, and special guests periodically up until the event, so stay tuned for updates.

All the details released so far can be found on our website (and the discussion tab of this Facebook event): https://www.cohoespubliclibrary.org/clcc2026/