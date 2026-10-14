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20th Century Glass, Pottery, China & Vintage Accessories Fall Show & Sale

20th Century Glass, Pottery, China & Vintage Accessories Fall Show & Sale

Show and sale of the Hudson Valley Depression Glass Club. All items made in the USA. Free Glass ID & Appraisal (limit 3 items). Raffle entry included with $5 admission fee (cash, Venmo & PayPal). Refreshments available. We are a group of enthusiasts and collectors preserving our American glass heritage! We meet most months on the 2nd Saturday at 10am at the Beacon VFW to share knowledge, enjoy fellowship, and share the beauty that this glass imparts. Guests are encouraged to come by and see what we are all about.
https://www.facebook.com/hvdepressionglassclub

Veterans Memorial Building (VFW)
$5
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hudson Valley Depression Glass Club
(845)702-4770
hvdgc1972@gmail.com
Veterans Memorial Building (VFW)
413 Main Street
Beacon, New York 12508
(845)702-4770
debbietraver19@yahoo.com