1781: A Staged Reading about Elizabeth Freeman formerly known as Mum Bett

A Co-Production with The Du Bois Freedom Center

Berkshire Theatre Group, in a co-production with The Du Bois Freedom Center, presents a staged reading of a compelling new work inspired by one of the Berkshires’ most extraordinary true stories.

Written and researched by Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi, 1781 tells the story of Elizabeth Freeman, (known as Mum Bett), and Brom, two enslaved people who courageously challenged the institution of slavery in a landmark 1781 Berkshire County court case. Inspired by the revolutionary promise that “all men are created equal,” Elizabeth Freeman sought her freedom with the help of attorney Theodore Sedgwick, setting in motion a legal victory that helped pave the way for the end of slavery in Massachusetts.

Presented as a staged reading at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, 1781 invites audiences to experience a powerful new theatrical work while exploring a pivotal chapter in Berkshire history. Through moments of courage, resilience, and hope, the play illuminates the remarkable legacy of Elizabeth Freeman and the pursuit of justice that continues to inspire generations.

This special collaboration between Berkshire Theatre Group and the Du Bois Freedom Center celebrates the people, places, and ideals that helped shape the history of the Berkshires and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Production

written and researched by Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi

directed by Clinton Turner David