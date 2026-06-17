16th Annual Bon-Odori Dance Festival
16th Annual Bon-Odori Dance Festival
The 16th annual Bon-Odori Dance Peace Festival will be held on Sunday, August 2nd at Kingston Point Beach. There will be dance and music performances, speakers and round table discussions and a wide variety of international food. This family friendly event will also have fun activities for all ages.
The festival is a celebration of peace. Together we can works towards a nuclear free world.
Kingston Point Beach
Free
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bon-Odori Peace Festival
bonodorimail@gmail.com
Kingston Point Beach
54 Delaware Ave.Kingston, New York 12401
bonodorimail@gmail.com