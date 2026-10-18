The Washington Park Conservancy and the City of Albany invite all residents and visitors to participate in the 11th annual Albany Lantern Parade in Washington Park.

This free, family friendly event brings together community, creativity, and neighbors from across the Capital Region to join each other for a simple celebration of light and unity.

All are invited to walk together at sunset with homemade lanterns in our beloved park. At 4:30 pm, parade participants will gather at the Lake House and begin walking around the lake at 5:15 pm.

Each year, we graciously welcome back the Albany High School Marching Band Falcons and Jazz Ensemble to the program.

Refreshments will be shared outside the Lake House following the walk.

Don’t have a lantern? Join us at the Bach Branch of the Albany Public Library for a lantern-making workshop on October 27 or gather some friends to make your lanterns at home! It's as simple as a bottle and tissue paper, or a paper bag with markers. Paper bags will be available to color on the day of the event as well.

Please note, for public safety purposes all lanterns will be hand-held, and not released into the sky or lake. Battery-operated tealight candles will be available for use.

To learn more about the event, please visit Albany Lantern Parade's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/share/1DHtKuLoP4/) or email lantern parade organizer Sarah Read at read.sarah@gmail.com.

This event is co-sponsored by the City of Albany and the Washington Park Conservancy. The Conservancy is a non-profit organization formed in 1985 that helps the city restore, preserve, and maintain Albany’s historic Washington Park.

