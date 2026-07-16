100 for $100 ART EVENT 2026

WRCA Partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh

Sunday, August 16th, 2 – 4 pm

WHAT IS 100 for $100?

In support of the arts in our community and Wallkill River Center for the Arts (WRCA) – artists, members, and friends of WRCA donate over 100 pieces of original framed art and unique gifts, each worth more than $100 (and in many cases, a lot more). Only 100 tickets are sold and by randomly drawing tickets during the event, each ticket holder selects an original work of art as their ticket number is pulled. Don’t worry about being one of the last tickets – a special selection of art is being set aside for these lucky ticket holders!

The 100 for $100 is a quick, fun afternoon social event, complete with complimentary refreshments and desserts. Each ticket holder may bring one guest to enjoy the event, but only ticket holders select a WORK OF ART. Come early on one of our preview times to see the art and make a list of your TOP TEN favorites so you are ready to select your artwork when your ticket number is called.

The excitement is not knowing for sure when your ticket number will be drawn and what piece you will win! The good news is everyone goes home with a piece of original art to cherish.



HABITAT PARTNERSHIP

We are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh with a select number of tickets allocated for the organization’s 2026 new homeowners. Support the cause – sponsor a Habitat 100/100 Ticket which will be donated to one of the families who purchased their homes in 2026.

“At Habitat, we believe everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. We also believe that access to art, creativity, and cultural experiences helps build stronger, more vibrant communities. This partnership creates a unique opportunity for our future homeowners to not only achieve the dream of homeownership but also to experience the joy of owning a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

“We are excited to connect our families with this inspiring event and grateful to WRCA for helping make art more accessible to those building a brighter future. Together, we are strengthening our community—one home and one work of art at a time.”

– Jessica Miuccio, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh

100 for $100 PREVIEW DATES & TIMES

Friday & Saturday, August 14 & 15, 12 – 5 pm and Sunday, August 16, 1 – 2 pm.

In advance of the event, ALL 100 for $100 artworks will be available for in-person viewing at WRCA galleries on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15 during gallery hours (12 – 5 pm) as well as limited hours on Sunday, from 1- 2 pm.

TICKETS

These limited tickets are available for purchase below. Your physical ticket (with the assigned drawing #) will be given at check-in day of the event. If you are sponsoring a Habitat Homeowner (only 7 tickets available), please be sure to click on the correct ticket link. (As a raffle, tickets are not tax-deductible; Habitat sponsored tickets may be tax-deductible – please consult your tax-advisor.)

Unable to attend but want to participate in 100 for $100? Complete your absentee TOP TEN WISH LIST and a WRCA representative will select a work of art on your behalf. Contact info@wallkill.art for details.

Unable to attend but want to support WRCA?

MAKE A DONATION, your gift is most appreciated!

WHAT THE EVENT SUPPORTS

Proceeds raised from 100 for $100 provide essential operating support which allows WRCA to keep the galleries and many of its programs free and open to the public. Making the arts accessible and engaging various audiences through exhibitions, art receptions, artist talks, demonstrations, concerts, scholarships for art instruction, and more, thank you for supporting the arts in our community!