Commentary: New York’s solar energy is growing

It’s hot out there, New York.

There’s no doubt that extreme heat continues to contribute to record temperatures across the state. In early July, Central Park hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a high not seen in the park since 1966 and on July 14, Syracuse reached a daily high of 98 degrees – breaking a 1952 record of 95 degrees.

As we all understandably rush to turn on the air conditioning, our electric grid experiences something called “peak load,” where demand for electricity becomes higher, causing the grid to become strained - and as demand increases, so do electricity prices.

So, what can we do to alleviate this demand on the grid and keep utility rates at a more reasonable level?

One answer lies within the very thing producing all this heat in the first place. That’s right, the sun. Among the sun’s many benefits - such as photosynthesis and Vitamin D - it's also an abundant energy source, especially in the summertime. At the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, we’re doing our best to harness it.

In fact, it’s been a summer of solar. Years of investment in distributed solar are delivering real benefits exactly when New Yorkers need them most.

On June 3, New York set a daily record for solar power generation with 29% of the state’s power coming from solar energy at the noon hour. On July 2, solar power helped New York beat the heat, reducing system peak by 8%, vitally delaying peak load time and providing much-needed relief to the grid.

New York has now installed more than eight gigawatts of distributed solar power, putting the state ahead of schedule for our goal of 10 gigawatts by 2030. That investment is paying dividends not only by attracting approximately $12.3 billion in private investment and supporting more than 16,000 jobs statewide, but by strengthening the electric grid and reducing costs for New Yorkers during periods of highest demand.

New York is home to a nation-leading 35% of the country’s community solar capacity. Community solar projects expand access to clean energy by allowing thousands of households and businesses to benefit from solar power without needing to put panels on their own property.

And why the emphasis on “distributed solar?” Distributed solar generates power close to where it's used. It includes things like rooftop panels on homes and businesses, as well as community solar, and the good news is customers don’t pay their utility for the electricity generated through their panels.

During peak load hours like those in heatwaves, distributed solar keeps the grid stable and reduces wholesale electricity prices, so everyone saves on their bills across the board. During the first week of July's heatwave, rooftop and community solar helped New York avoid an estimated $200 million in wholesale peak grid costs. And last summer, solar power saved New Yorkers more than $90 million on wholesale electricity costs by easing pressure on the grid during its busiest hours.

As the sun continues to shine, New York’s solar network is also expanding - and with it is our ability to provide New Yorkers with cost-effective and efficient clean energy solutions that make our lives more comfortable.

Doreen M. Harris was appointed president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) on April 7, 2021, after serving as acting president and CEO since June 2020. President Harris is leading NYSERDA’s role to advance the policy frameworks, clean energy technologies, and solutions to help further New York’s clean energy transition while creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying clean-energy jobs and building an equitable economy.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.