Commentary: Preparation makes hiking fun

Every summer, thousands of people head into New York's forests and mountains to enjoy the incredible hiking opportunities our state has to offer. Whether you're heading out on your very first hike or working toward your final High Peak, a little preparation can make all the difference.

Each year, New York State forest rangers respond to hundreds of search and rescue incidents. While we're always ready to help, the best rescue is the one that never has to happen because hikers prepared before they left home.

When packing your backpack, prepare for more than just your planned hike. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recommends carrying the 10 Hiking Essentials.

Bring a map and compass, and know how to use them. While cell phones can be helpful, don't rely on them. Battery life is limited, and cell service is often unreliable in the backcountry.

I remember one summer when a man in his 20s headed out on a solo hike. He relied entirely on his phone for navigation and flashlight, didn't know how to use a map or compass, and assumed every trail would eventually loop back to where he started.

After several hours and hiking over three mountain peaks, he realized he was completely lost. He called 911, but shortly afterward his phone battery died. Forest rangers spent hours hiking into the backcountry to locate him and bring him out safely. That rescue could have been avoided with a little preparation and a backup navigation plan.

Start by choosing a hike that matches your experience and fitness level. Just because a trail is popular doesn't mean it's the right choice for everyone. If you're new to hiking, begin with shorter, easier trails and build your skills over time. And remember, being in good physical shape doesn't automatically prepare you for New York's most challenging mountain trails.

Before leaving home, always check the weather forecast. Weather can change quickly, and if conditions don't look favorable, don't be afraid to change your plans. The mountain will still be there another day.

Wear sturdy hiking boots or trail shoes with good traction. Trails are often rocky, muddy, wet, and uneven. We've dealt with countless injuries due to improper footwear. So please leave your flip flops at home.

Carry a headlamp or flashlight along with a basic first aid kit to handle minor injuries.

Eat a good meal before your hike and bring plenty of snacks to keep your energy up. Carry more food and water than you expect to need in case your hike takes longer than planned, and drink water regularly before you become thirsty.

Last June, forest rangers rescued a young woman hiking during a stretch of extreme heat. Temperatures were in the upper 90s with high humidity. She had eaten only a single protein bar that morning and carried just a small bottle of water. By the time rangers reached her, she was severely dehydrated, barely able to walk, and a thunderstorm was moving in. Rangers provided food and water before carrying her off the mountain in a litter so she could receive medical care she needed. A little more food, water, and planning could have prevented that emergency.

Before you head out, tell someone exactly where you're going, which trail you'll be hiking, and when you expect to return. If your plans change, let them know. That simple step can greatly reduce the time it takes rescuers to find you if an emergency occurs.

Finally, know when it's time to turn around. If the weather is getting worse, you're running out of daylight, or you're becoming tired, don't push on just to reach the summit. Getting there is only half the trip - you still have to make it back safely.

Forest rangers are here when you need us, but help in the backcountry may be hours away. Preparing for the unexpected is one of the most important things you can do before every hike.

With a little planning and the right equipment, you can safely enjoy everything New York's forests and mountains have to offer this summer.

Get offline, get outside, and have a safe adventure.

Cameron Sweeney, a forest ranger for seven years, covers the Catskill mountains in Ulster county He graduated from the University of Vermont and worked forestry and environmental jobs around the Northeast until becoming a forest ranger.

Aubrey Grillo, a forest ranger for four years, covers northern Dutchess county. Before becoming a ranger, she was a seasonal fish and wildlife technician with the NYSDEC on Long Island in the marine finfish department. She has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from SUNY Cobleskill.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.